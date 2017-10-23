World

French authorities get Corsica wildfires under control

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 4:08 AM

PARIS

French authorities say firefighters have mostly contained wildfires that spread across the Mediterranean island of Corsica over the weekend.

Authorities in Haute-Corse, the prefecture covering the northern part of the island, said strong winds fed fires that started in several places on the weekend following a dry spell. One was a forest fire that broke out on Sunday close to the village of Ville di Paraso.

About 190 military police and firefighters, supported by four water bombers, were mobilized to tackle the flames.

Captain Bruno Guidini told The Associated Press on Monday that the fires have been stopped but not extinguished altogether. He said weather forecasts are reassuring, with winds expected to ease down.

No serious injuries have been reported.

