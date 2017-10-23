People gather in front of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain awaiting for Catalan President Carles Puigdemont's speech Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Spain announced an unprecedented plan Saturday to sack Catalonia's separatist leaders, install its own people in their place and call a new local election, using previously untapped constitutional powers to take control of the prosperous region that is threatening to secede.
World

Pro-independence Catalan party calls for civil disobedience

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 4:19 AM

BARCELONA, Spain

A far-left pro-independence party in Catalonia is calling for "mass civil disobedience" in the region following the Spanish government's unprecedented move to trigger a section of the constitution allowing the central government to intervene in the running of the region.

In an announcement Monday, the CUP, a key ally in the regional parliament to the minority ruling separatist coalition, described the move by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as "the greatest aggression against the civil, individual and collective rights of the Catalan people" since the dictatorship of Gen. Francisco Franco, who died in 1975.

The party said the move will be met by civil disobedience as a form of non-violent resistance. It said it would elaborate on what form of action this would take later in the week.

