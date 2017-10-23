World

Kosovo: runoffs for half of mayors, governing parties lead

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 10:23 AM

PRISTINA, Kosovo

Early results show that Kosovo's right-wing governing coalition parties are leading in municipal elections held on the weekend but that runoffs will still be needed to decide half of the winners.

Preliminary results Monday show that half of 38 mayors will still need be decided in Nov. 19 runoffs.

Election authorities said less than 44 percent of about 1.9 million voters cast ballots to elect mayors for 38 municipalities and some 1,000 town hall lawmakers.

Resembling results of June parliamentary elections, representatives of the four right-wing governing political parties are leading in a third of the mayoral posts and town hall assemblies, or the local parliaments.

A right-wing party not in government, the Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK, is leading in 10 town halls, while Srpska Lista of the ethnic Serb minority is also leading in 10 municipalities.

Most of the attention in the race was going to the job of mayor of Pristina, the capital. There the incumbent, Mayor Shpend Ahmeti, with the left-wing Self-Determination Party, the biggest opposition party in parliament, had the most votes, but not enough to avoid a runoff.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia doesn't recognize the move.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video