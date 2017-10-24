German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads a board meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The new elected German parliament Bundestag will have its first meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads a board meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The new elected German parliament Bundestag will have its first meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads a board meeting of her Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. The new elected German parliament Bundestag will have its first meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

World

New German parliament meets, with nationalists taking seats

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 2:31 AM

BERLIN

Germany's newly elected parliament is set to hold its opening session, with lawmakers from the nationalist, anti-migration Alternative for Germany taking their seats for the first time after last month's election.

The lower house meeting Tuesday under the dome of Berlin's Reichstag building is Germany's biggest yet, with 709 lawmakers. It has six caucuses, among them the 92 lawmakers from Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

Lawmakers are expected to elect outgoing Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc, as the new speaker. They are also due to elect six deputy speakers from the various parties, who are traditionally approved with cross-party support.

A clash between AfD and others is likely over its nominee, Albrecht Glaser, who is opposed by lawmakers from mainstream parties.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video