EU's Tusk says Europe should preserve its cultural heritage

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 4:02 AM

European Union chief Donald Tusk has weighed in on the continent's migration debate, describing Europe as a "cultural community" whose heritage must be preserved.

The president of the European Council has told the European Parliament that Europe's cultural legacy should be a source of pride, not of superiority. He says the continent is "not better or worse but simply different."

Still, he says that "our tolerance cannot mean walking away from our heritage."

Europe is deeply divided over the issue of migration, with right-wing populists surging in popularity across the continent with calls to keep out Muslim migrants. Many of them fear that large Muslim populations could erode Europe's legacy.

