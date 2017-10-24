World

AP Interview: Philippine military chief says IS funded siege

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:02 AM

CLARK, Philippines

The Philippine military chief says the Islamic State group sent at least $1.5 million to finance the recently ended siege of the southern Philippine city of Marawi, with the assault leaders using the 2014 IS seizure of the Iraqi city of Mosul as a blueprint.

Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press in an interview late Monday that the battle defeats of the IS in Syria and Iraq, and now the IS-aligned gunmen in Marawi, showed a major vulnerability of the extremists: Their audacious territorial occupations tend to crumble over time as they're cornered in urban settings by the relentless firepower of U.S.-backed offensives.

Ano said the counterterrorism victories have given governments confidence that the IS, which shocked the world with its rise a few years ago, could be defeated.

