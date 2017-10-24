World

Indonesia parliament endorses draconian law on groups

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:10 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Indonesia's parliament has endorsed a presidential decree that gives officials sweeping powers to ban organizations deemed as threats to national unity.

The decree, signed in July by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, has already been used to ban Hizbut Tahrir, an Islamic organization that advocates for a global caliphate. It required parliamentary approval to become permanent law.

The decree allows officials to sidestep the courts when banning organizations, and rights groups have criticized it as draconian.

Lawmakers from 10 parties, including Widodo's governing coalition, voted 314 to 131 on Tuesday to amend a law regulating mass organizations in line with the decree. More than three quarters of lawmakers in the 560-seat legislature were present for the vote.

About 1,000 people from Muslim groups protested outside parliament.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video