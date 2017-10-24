The Latest: Anne Frank passage to be read before matches

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 1998 file photo, Lazio fans display banners from the stands reading "Auschwitz is Your Homeland. The Ovens are Your Homes" during a Serie A match between Lazio and AS Roma, at Rome's Olympic stadium. Lazio fans have a long history of racism and anti-Semitism but the Roman club's supporters established a new low on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 when they littered the Stadio Olimpico with superimposed images of Anne Frank _ the young diarist who died in the Holocaust _ wearing a Roma jersey. Plinio Lepri, files AP Photo