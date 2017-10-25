Thai mourners with a portrait of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej line up for queue to take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The funeral of Bhumibol, who reigned for 70 years before his death on Oct. 13, 2016. Bhumibol will be honored in an elaborate royal cremation ceremony from Oct. 25 to 29.
Thai mourners with a portrait of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej line up for queue to take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The funeral of Bhumibol, who reigned for 70 years before his death on Oct. 13, 2016. Bhumibol will be honored in an elaborate royal cremation ceremony from Oct. 25 to 29. Kittinun Rodsupan AP Photo
Thai mourners with a portrait of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej line up for queue to take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The funeral of Bhumibol, who reigned for 70 years before his death on Oct. 13, 2016. Bhumibol will be honored in an elaborate royal cremation ceremony from Oct. 25 to 29. Kittinun Rodsupan AP Photo

World

Thais bear tropical sun, downpours to witness king's funeral

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 1:19 AM

BANGKOK

After enduring relentless tropical heat by day and torrential downpours at night, thousands of black clad mourners are slowly filing into a historic royal quarter of Thailand's capital to bid farewell to King Bhumibol Adulyadej (POO-mee-pon AH-dun-yaa-det).

Some had lined up for a day or two to enter the cordoned-off area that will be the focal point for five days of ceremonies and processions including Bhumibol's cremation Thursday evening.

Mourner Banterng Saeuong says the funeral is the most important event in his lifetime.

He says, "I am happy to stand in the rain or sit under the sun."

Some 250,000 people are expected to line streets for the processions that will be broadcast live.

Bhumibol, who was the world's longest reigning monarch, died aged 88 on Oct. 13 last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video