Activists accused of aiding terror groups on trial in Turkey

Activists talk to the media as they stage a protest outside a court in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. Eleven human rights activists, including the two local heads of Amnesty International, are going on trial, accused of belonging to and aiding terror groups. Human rights groups say the defendants, who face up to 15 years in prison, have been accused of "trumped up" charges. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo