AP Explains: Why Kenya is voting again for president

Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta chant slogans near the Supreme Court, after it failed to reach quorum to hear a petition calling for a halt in the presidential election, in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The chief justice of Kenya's Supreme Court says the court cannot hear a last-minute petition to postpone Thursday's presidential election because it does not have a quorum of judges. Darko Bandic AP Photo