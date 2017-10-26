FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017 file photo, an Emirates plane taxis to a gate at Dubai International Airport at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Long-haul carrier Emirates says it is starting new screening procedures for U.S.-bound passengers following it receiving "new security guidelines" from American authorities.
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017 file photo, an Emirates plane taxis to a gate at Dubai International Airport at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Long-haul carrier Emirates says it is starting new screening procedures for U.S.-bound passengers following it receiving "new security guidelines" from American authorities. Adam Schreck, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017 file photo, an Emirates plane taxis to a gate at Dubai International Airport at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Long-haul carrier Emirates says it is starting new screening procedures for U.S.-bound passengers following it receiving "new security guidelines" from American authorities. Adam Schreck, File AP Photo

World

New screenings begins for passengers on US-bound flights

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 2:50 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

New security screenings have begun for all passengers onboard U.S.-bound flights, including airlines interviewing travelers about their trip and luggage.

The new measures began on Thursday.

In Dubai, long-haul carrier Emirates began questioning passengers about their luggage, liquids they were carrying and where they were coming from. Passengers also had to have their carry-on bags searched, along with their electronics.

South Korea's Transport Ministry said on Thursday that the United States agreed to delay implementing the new screening for the country's two biggest carriers, Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., until next year on condition they deploy staff at boarding gates to monitor travelers.

Royal Jordanian, based in Amman, also has said it would introduce the new procedures in mid-January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video