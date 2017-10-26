Rescue, military personnel and a policeman gather at the railroad crossing, where several people were killed in a crash between a train, right, and a military truck, left, by the track, in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland.
Rescue, military personnel and a policeman gather at the railroad crossing, where several people were killed in a crash between a train, right, and a military truck, left, by the track, in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland. Lehtikuva via AP)
Rescue, military personnel and a policeman gather at the railroad crossing, where several people were killed in a crash between a train, right, and a military truck, left, by the track, in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland. Lehtikuva via AP)

World

The Latest: At least 4 dead in Finland train crash

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 4:02 AM

HELSINKI

The Latest on train crash in southern Finland (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Police in Finland say that at least four people have been killed in a train crash in the south of the country.

The crash happened early Thursday in Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, and to the capital.

The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland's defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

___

10:20 a.m.

Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland.

The FNB news agency says that eight other people who have been injured in the crash have been taken to hospitals in Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, and to the capital.

The victims reportedly were soldiers and Finland's defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video