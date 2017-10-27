In this Oct. 1, 2017, combination of images, Rohingya Muslim survivors of a boat capsizing, from left to right: Mohamed Junaid, Mohamed Sadek, Noor Fatima, and Sona Mia, stands for a photograph at Kutupalong camp for newly arrived Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.
In this Oct. 1, 2017, combination of images, Rohingya Muslim survivors of a boat capsizing, from left to right: Mohamed Junaid, Mohamed Sadek, Noor Fatima, and Sona Mia, stands for a photograph at Kutupalong camp for newly arrived Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo
World

AP PHOTOS: Portraits of Rohingya survivors of capsized boat

Associated Press

October 27, 2017 12:50 AM

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh

Mohamed is 6 years old, Rashida is 23, Lalu is 50. All are among the survivors who swam ashore at Bangladesh's Inani Beach after a merciless wave capsized their wooden boat during a dark night in September in the Bay of Bengal.

They were Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in their home in Myanmar and headed to Bangladesh. But the storm was fierce, the boatman got lost, the engine broke a few miles from shore. Originally there were 80 or so passengers; only 24 survived. Malika, Yasin, Fatima.

They are survivors, but cursed with pain. Their emotional anchors - mothers, brothers, daughters - are gone, swallowed by the sea.

The Rohingya have been called the most persecuted minority in the world by the United Nations.

Abdul, Noor, Anwar.

