World

The Latest: Coalition says no Iraq-Kurds cease-fire reached

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 10:22 AM

BAGHDAD

The Latest on developments in Iraq (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

The spokesperson for the U.S.-led Coalition says he incorrectly announced a cease-fire has been reached between the Iraqi central government and the country's Kurdish minority.

Col. Ryan Dillon says while talks are ongoing and clashes had temporarily ceased, an official cease-fire had not been declared Friday.

Escalating tensions between Irbil and Baghdad erupted into violence earlier this month following a controversial referendum on independence held by the Kurds in September.

Clashes broke out when federal forces retook the disputed city of Kirkuk and other areas outside the autonomous Kurdish region that the Kurds had seized from the Islamic State group.

IS conquered those areas after sweeping across the country in 2014. Most of the Kurdish forces withdrew without a fight, but reports of low-level clashes continued and tensions remained.

___

4:05 p.m.

The U.S.-led coalition says a cease-fire has been reached between Baghdad and Iraq's Kurdish minority, temporarily halting clashes that followed a controversial vote on Kurdish independence last month.

Col. Ryan Dillon says the coalition was informed of the cease-fire Friday morning and coalition officials are encouraging both sides to ensure "it's not just temporary."

Clashes broke out between Baghdad-led forces and Kurdish forces known as the Peshmerga earlier this month when Iraq's military retook the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.

The Kurdish referendum on support for independence held in September stoked tensions between Irbil and Baghdad and well as across the region.

The cease-fire comes after more than two weeks of largely low-level clashes and warnings from the coalition that the dispute was distracting from the IS fight.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video