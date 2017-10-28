Moroccan social justice movement seeks relief from crackdown

FILE - In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 file photo, Moroccan leader activist Nasser Zefzafi addresses supporters during a protest in al-Hoceima, in the northern Rif region, Morocco. Since October 2016, the province of Al Hoceima, located in the Rif, is shaken by protests that began after the death of 31-year-old Mouhcine Fikri, a local vendor who was crushed in a garbage truck while trying to retrieve fish seized by police. Aboussi Mohamed, File AP Photo