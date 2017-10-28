World

Syria rejects report blaming it for chemical weapons attack

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 8:40 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria

Syria's government has categorically rejected a report by experts from the U.N. and the chemical weapons watchdog blaming its government for a sarin nerve gas attack that killed over 90 people last spring.

In a statement Saturday, it says the report was a result of U.S. instructions to exert more political pressure on Syria, describing it as a "forgery."

"This report and the one that preceded it are falsifications of the truth," said the statement.

The attack in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun in April sparked outrage around the world and a U.S. strike days later on the Shayrat air base, from which Washington said the attack had been launched. Syria's government has denied involvement.

But the investigators' new report says experts are "confident" Damascus was behind the strike.

