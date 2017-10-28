Somalis carry away the wounded civilian who was injured in a car bomb that was detonated in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, Oct 28, 2017. A suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia's capital on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 11, while gunfire could be heard inside, police said. A second blast was heard in the area minutes later.
Somalis carry away the wounded civilian who was injured in a car bomb that was detonated in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, Oct 28, 2017. A suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia's capital on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 11, while gunfire could be heard inside, police said. A second blast was heard in the area minutes later. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo
Somalis carry away the wounded civilian who was injured in a car bomb that was detonated in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, Oct 28, 2017. A suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia's capital on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 11, while gunfire could be heard inside, police said. A second blast was heard in the area minutes later. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo

World

10 dead, more than 11 wounded in Mogadishu hotel blast

Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:59 AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia

A suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia's capital on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 11, while gunfire could be heard inside, police said. A second blast was heard in the area minutes later.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the gunfire was heard inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is close to the presidential palace and is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu's elite.

Saturday's blasts came two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country's worst-ever attack.

The al-Shabab extremist group quickly claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack and said its fighters were inside the hotel.

As night fell, sporadic gunfire could be heard around the hotel as both soldiers and ambulances responded to the attack.

Mohamed Dek Haji said he survived the bombing as he walked beside a parked car that was largely destroyed by the explosion. He said he saw at least three armed men in military uniforms running toward the hotel after the suicide bombing at its gate.

"I think they were al-Shabab fighters who were trying to storm the hotel," he said, lying on a hospital bed. He suffered small injuries on his shoulder and skull from flying glass.

Witnesses in some previous attacks have said al-Shabab fighters disguised themselves by wearing military uniforms.

Al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu. It has not commented on the massive attack two weeks ago; experts have said the death toll was so high that the group hesitated to further anger Somali citizens as its pursues its insurgency.

Since the blast two weeks ago, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has visited regional countries to seek more support for the fight against the extremist group, vowing a "state of war."

A 22,000-strong multinational African Union force in Somalia is expected to withdraw its forces and hand over the country's security to the Somali military by the end of 2020. U.S. military officials and others in recent months have expressed concern that Somali forces are not yet ready.

The U.S. military also has stepped up military efforts against al-Shabab this year in Somalia, carrying out nearly 20 drone strikes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video