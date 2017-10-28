The Latest: Police say 20 may be trapped in Somalia attack

Somali soldier walk near wreckage of vehicles after a car bomb was detonated in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, Oct 28, 2017. A suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia's capital on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 11, while gunfire could be heard inside, police said. A second blast was heard in the area minutes later. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo