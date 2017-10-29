Their caliphate in ruins, IS militants melt into the desert

FILE - This file photo provided on Monday, Aug 28, 2017 by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media, shows buses gathering before a planned evacuation of Islamic State group militants, in the mountainous region of Qalamoun, Syria. Islamic State militants, routed from one urban stronghold after another in Syria, have recently been moving deeper into Syria’s remote desert where experts say they are regrouping and preparing their next incarnation. Syrian Central Military Media via AP, File)