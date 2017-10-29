World

Afghan official: Taliban attack kills 13 police

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 5:47 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

The Taliban killed 13 police in an attack on a checkpoint early Sunday in the northern Kunduz province, an official said.

Hayatullah Ameri, chief of the Khan Abad district, near where the attack took place, says only one policeman escaped the battle alive.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attack.

Kunduz is a breadbasket region that borders Tajikistan to the north and sits on a major crossroad in the country.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a counterterrorism and support role.

A wave of attacks this month targeting security forces across the country has killed more than 200 people. On Saturday, at least nine policemen were killed in separate Taliban attacks on their checkpoints in the Ghazni province.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video