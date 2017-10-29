6 people injured on rides at Swiss fair

In this Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 the roller coaster "Rock & Roller Coaster" is photographed at the Autumn Fair in Basel, Switzerland. Six people have been injured in two separate accidents on a roller coaster and a merry-go-round at a fair in the Swiss city of Basel. Swiss Television SRF reports than one cart bumped into another one on the roller coaster, likely because of technical problems with the breaks. One woman was severely injured in the crash Saturday night and had to be taken to the hospital; four others were treated on the scene. Keystone via AP Georgios Kefalas