In this Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 the roller coaster "Rock & Roller Coaster" is photographed at the Autumn Fair in Basel, Switzerland. Six people have been injured in two separate accidents on a roller coaster and a merry-go-round at a fair in the Swiss city of Basel. Swiss Television SRF reports than one cart bumped into another one on the roller coaster, likely because of technical problems with the breaks. One woman was severely injured in the crash Saturday night and had to be taken to the hospital; four others were treated on the scene.

6 people injured on rides at Swiss fair

October 29, 2017 8:48 AM

BERLIN

Swiss media have reported that six people have been injured in a roller coaster crash and a merry-go-round mishap at a fair in the city of Basel.

Swiss television SRF reports that one cart bumped into another one on the roller coaster, likely because of technical problems with the brakes. One woman was severely injured in the crash Saturday night and was hospitalized while four others were treated at the scene.

Separately, a man was injured when he was thrown to the ground while exiting a merry-go-round. He was hospitalized.

SRF reported that police were investigating the incidents.

The Basel Autumn Fair is Switzerland's biggest fair with around 500 stands and amusement activities. It lasts through Nov. 12.

