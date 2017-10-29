World

Father shoots son in "cowboys and Indians" game in Germany

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 10:17 AM

BERLIN

A father who shot his 13-year-old son in the leg tells police he was playing "cowboys and Indians" with the boy and was not aware that his air gun was loaded when he shot at him.

Police in the western German city of Dortmund said Sunday they were called to the hospital where the child was undergoing surgery. They said the crying and drunk father explained the two had watched a Western movie and then played "cowboys and Indians."

Instead of taking his son to the hospital immediately, the man first bandaged the wound himself and sent his son to a sports class. Only when the boy's pain developed was the child taken to the hospital.

Police did not reveal the father's or son's name as is customary in Germany.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video