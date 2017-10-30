Presiding Judge Renckens, center, opens the court session in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in the case against a Dutch national of Ethiopian descent for alleged war crimes committed during the 1970's regime in Ethiopia.
Presiding Judge Renckens, center, opens the court session in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in the case against a Dutch national of Ethiopian descent for alleged war crimes committed during the 1970's regime in Ethiopia. Peter Dejong AP Photo
Presiding Judge Renckens, center, opens the court session in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in the case against a Dutch national of Ethiopian descent for alleged war crimes committed during the 1970's regime in Ethiopia. Peter Dejong AP Photo

World

Ethiopian-born suspect goes on trial for 1970s war crimes

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 7:28 AM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

A man of Ethiopian descent has denied being responsible for war crimes in his home country in the 1970s, at the start of his trial in a Dutch court.

The 63-year-old suspect, identified in court as Eshetu Alemu, told judges at The Hague District Court on Monday: "You have the wrong person."

Alemu is charged with war crimes including involvement in torturing prisoners to death under the brutal regime of former dictator Mengistu Haile Mariam.

Goran Sluiter, a lawyer for victims in the case, welcomed the trial, saying that the Dutch commitment to prosecuting crimes from the past even if committed in another country "means that suspects of these crimes are never safe."

Prosecution spokesman Wim de Bruin says Alemu faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video