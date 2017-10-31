Cambodia court denies bail for jailed opposition leader

A supporter of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, wears party president Kem Sokha portrait poster read ing"Free" as she stands outside the Supreme Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the lower court's decision to continue detaining opposition leader Kem Sokha, who has been charged with treason, the latest in a series of moves to gain an advantage ahead of next year's general election. Heng Sinith AP Photo