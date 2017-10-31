A supporter of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, wears party president Kem Sokha portrait poster read ing"Free" as she stands outside the Supreme Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the lower court's decision to continue detaining opposition leader Kem Sokha, who has been charged with treason, the latest in a series of moves to gain an advantage ahead of next year's general election.
World

Cambodia court denies bail for jailed opposition leader

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 4:01 AM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

Cambodia's Supreme Court has authorized the continued detention of opposition leader Kem Sokha who faces treason charges that critics have denounced as part of a ruling party campaign to crush its main political rival.

A lawyer for Sokha said Tuesday the Supreme Court upheld a lower court's refusal of bail on the grounds that Sokha's release would be detrimental to national security and his own safety.

On Nov. 16, the Supreme Court will start hearing a case that seeks the dissolution of Sokha's Cambodia National Rescue Party, the only opposition party with seats in Cambodia's parliament.

Sokha has been accused of conspiring with the United States to topple the government of Cambodian strongman Hun Sen and faces up to three decades in prison if convicted.

