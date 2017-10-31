World

Pakistan police arrest 7 for parading girl naked in village

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 10:32 AM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan

Police in Pakistan have arrested seven men for parading a young woman through a village naked in connection with a dispute over family honor.

Police officer Mohammad Basharat Khan said Tuesday that the woman's brother had an affair with a young woman from the suspects' family. He says they forced the young woman from the rival family to strip down before parading her through the village in northwestern Pakistan last week. He says the two main suspects are still at large.

Family honor is a sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where nearly 1,000 women are killed by their relatives each year for violating conservative norms on love and marriage.

