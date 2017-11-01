Australia nationality crisis sparks call for lawmakers audit

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2016 file photo, President of the Senate Stephen Parry speaks during a Senate Estimates Committee at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. Despite a High Court decision thought to have ruled a line under the saga last Friday, the dual citizenship crisis that has rocked Australia’s parliament took another twist on Tuesday, Oct. 31 2017, with a senior member of the governing Liberal Party saying he may have to quit parliament. Senator Stephen Parry said he had contacted British authorities to see if he held dual nationality because of his UK-born father. AAP Image via AP Lukas Coch