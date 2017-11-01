World

Pope pained by attacks in Afghanistan, Somalia, NY

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:32 AM

VATICAN CITY

The pope says he is pained by extremist attacks in recent days in Somalia, Afghanistan and New York.

Francis said during an Angelus prayer on Wednesday, the Catholic holiday of All Saints' Day, that he was praying for all those who were killed and injured, and for their family members.

The pontiff said he was praying that the "hearts of terrorists are converted and that the world would be freed from the hate and the murderous folly that abuses the name of God to disseminate death."

The pope referred to a suicide attack in Afghanistan that killed at least one Wednesday, a truck attack in New York that killed eight on Tuesday and a bombing and shootout in Somalia that killed more than 20 on Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video