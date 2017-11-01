People visit a cemetery in Lomna near Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Candles and flowers cover tombstones in graveyards across Poland on All Saints' Day.
World

Poles mark day of the dead with visits to family graves

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 8:55 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Poles are marking All Saints' Day with prayers and visits to cemeteries, where candles and flowers are placed at the graves of loved ones and national heroes.

The Nov. 1 holiday is a key holiday in the mostly Catholic country, ranking in importance only after Christmas and Easter.

Polish media paid homage on Wednesday to famous Polish actors and many others who died over the past year, including actor Roger Moore and Polish-American diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski.

Poland's President Andrzej Duda placed flowers at the Krakow graves of former president Lech Kaczynski and first lady Maria Kaczynska, who died in a plane crash in 2010.

