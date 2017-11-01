Stranded migrants and refugees demonstrate during a rally in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A few dozens people, among them young children, protested against delays in reuniting with their relatives in Germany as some of them will start hunger strike in front of the Greek Parliament.
Stranded migrants and refugees demonstrate during a rally in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A few dozens people, among them young children, protested against delays in reuniting with their relatives in Germany as some of them will start hunger strike in front of the Greek Parliament. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo
Stranded migrants and refugees demonstrate during a rally in Athens, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. A few dozens people, among them young children, protested against delays in reuniting with their relatives in Germany as some of them will start hunger strike in front of the Greek Parliament. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo

World

Greece mulls emergency housing measures after migrant spike

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 11:34 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greece's government is considering emergency measures to house migrants and refugees confined to Greek islands over the winter months following a roughly four-fold increase in the number of daily arrivals from Turkey.

Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas said Wednesday that average arrivals had jumped since mid-August from about 50 per day to more than 200. He added the government could use ferries or military ships to provide additional housing space over the winter if alternatives provided by local municipalities were exhausted.

Under a 2016 deal between Turkey and the European Union, migrants and refugees reaching Greek islands from the Turkish mainland are not allow to travel to the Greek mainland before their asylum claims are examined.

Mouzalas said the agreement was not under threat but that the rise in migrant arrivals was "concerning."

In central Athens, several dozen migrants protested Wednesday against delays in being relocated to other EU countries. They set up tents near the Greek parliament, and several protesters said they plan to launch a hunger strike.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video