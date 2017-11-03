FILE - In this file photo taken on Saturday, May 6, 2017, Russian opposition activist Vyacheslav Maltsev attends an opposition rally in Moscow, Russia. Russia's top domestic security agency, the FSB, said Friday it has detained a group of suspected members of Maltsev's Artpodgotovka group accused of planning firebomb attacks on official buildings.
FILE - In this file photo taken on Saturday, May 6, 2017, Russian opposition activist Vyacheslav Maltsev attends an opposition rally in Moscow, Russia. Russia's top domestic security agency, the FSB, said Friday it has detained a group of suspected members of Maltsev's Artpodgotovka group accused of planning firebomb attacks on official buildings. Pavel Golovkin, file AP Photo
FILE - In this file photo taken on Saturday, May 6, 2017, Russian opposition activist Vyacheslav Maltsev attends an opposition rally in Moscow, Russia. Russia's top domestic security agency, the FSB, said Friday it has detained a group of suspected members of Maltsev's Artpodgotovka group accused of planning firebomb attacks on official buildings. Pavel Golovkin, file AP Photo

World

Russian security agency arrests extremist suspects

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 8:41 AM

MOSCOW

Russia's top domestic security agency said Friday it has detained a group of suspects accused of planning firebomb attacks on official buildings.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, the main KGB successor agency, said the suspects detained in the Moscow region were planning to hurl firebombs at administrative buildings and attack police over the weekend in order to provoke mass riots.

It said the suspects belonged to the Artpodgotovka (Artillery Bombardment) group founded by opposition activist Vyacheslav Maltsev and were aiming to "destabilize socio-political situation in the country."

The FSB said it also has stopped the activities of Maltsev's group in the cities of Krasnoyarsk, Krasnodar, Kazan, Samar and Saratov — the major provincial centers.

Maltsev, who described himself as a nationalist and anarchist, has said on YouTube that Russia is up for a revolution this weekend just as the nation prepares to mark the centennial of the 1917 Bolshevik revolution on Nov. 7.

Maltsev, a former regional legislator from Saratov, unsuccessfully ran for the federal parliament in 2016. He left Russia during the summer, and in October was arrested in absentia on extremism charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video