FIEL - In this April 2, 2017 file photo, Venezuelan National Assembly first Vice President Freddy Guevara gives a press conference outside the assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela. On Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, Venezuela’s government-stacked Supreme Court blocked Guevara, one of the nation’s most prominent opposition leaders, from leaving the country and requesting that his immunity from prosecution be lifted.
FIEL - In this April 2, 2017 file photo, Venezuelan National Assembly first Vice President Freddy Guevara gives a press conference outside the assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela. On Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, Venezuela’s government-stacked Supreme Court blocked Guevara, one of the nation’s most prominent opposition leaders, from leaving the country and requesting that his immunity from prosecution be lifted. Fernando Llano AP Photo
FIEL - In this April 2, 2017 file photo, Venezuelan National Assembly first Vice President Freddy Guevara gives a press conference outside the assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela. On Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, Venezuela’s government-stacked Supreme Court blocked Guevara, one of the nation’s most prominent opposition leaders, from leaving the country and requesting that his immunity from prosecution be lifted. Fernando Llano AP Photo

World

Venezuela high court targets key opposition leader

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 12:05 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's government-stacked Supreme Court is blocking one of the nation's most prominent opposition leaders from leaving the country and requesting that his immunity from prosecution be lifted.

The court said Friday that Freddy Guevara is suspected of instigating unrest and other crimes presumably committed during four months of anti-government protests this year.

Guevara was at the forefront of opposition protests that mobilized thousands of Venezuelans frustrated with their nation's spiral into political and economic calamity.

His Popular Will party called the accusations "inexistent crimes invented by the dictatorship."

By law, the opposition-controlled National Assembly is charged with determining whether a legislator's constitutional immunity should be stripped. But the court has instead referred the case to a pro-government assembly ruling with virtually unlimited powers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video