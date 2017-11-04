President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, to travel to Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan. Trump begins a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippians.
World

The Latest: Trump looking forward to arrival in Japan

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 9:01 PM

TOKYO

The Latest on President Donald Trump trip to Asia (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he is looking forward to his arrival in Japan.

Trump is tweeting Sunday about his trip through Asia, which starts in Japan. He says: "I am landing shortly. Can't wait to be with our GREAT MILITARY. See you soon!"

Trump is flying from Hawaii to Japan to begin his 12-day, five-country Asia trip. He will kick off with an event at Yokota Air Base.

This is Trump's most grueling and consequential trip abroad. He's set to make his case to Asian allies and rivals about the need to counter North Korea's nuclear threat.

___

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump is embarking on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad. And he's set to make his case to Asian allies and rivals about the need to counter North Korea's nuclear threat.

It's a 12-day, five-country trip, and it comes at a precarious moment for Trump.

It's just days after his former campaign chairman was indicted and an adviser pleaded guilty as part of an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

The trip is an important international test for a president looking to reassure Asian allies worried that Trump's "America First" agenda could cede power in the region to China.

They're also rattled by his bellicose rhetoric about North Korean's Kim Jong Un. The North's missile arsenal threatens the capitals Trump will visit.

