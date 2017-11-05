Son of Japan abductee to N. Korea hopes Trump raises issue

In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 photo, Koichiro Iizuka, whose mother Yaeko Taguchi was abducted by North Korean agents in 1978 when he was a baby, speaks during the interview with the Associated Press in Tokyo. Iizuka has high hopes that President Donald Trump’s outreach will draw public attention to the issue. Trump is expected to meet with some relatives of the abductees Monday, Nov. 6, during his Tokyo visit. Japan says North Korea abducted at least 17 citizens in the 1970s and ‘80s to train its spies to pass as Japanese. North Korea allowed five to visit Japan in 2002, and they stayed instead of returning to North Korea. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo