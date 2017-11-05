World

French women ask Macron for attack plan against sexual abuse

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 5:59 AM

PARIS

Prominent French filmmakers, authors and others want President Emmanuel Macron to launch an "attack plan" against sexual violence amid an upsurge in revelations about past abuses by powerful men.

About 100 women issued an open letter to Macron and online petition Sunday carried in the prominent Journal du dimanche newspaper denouncing "intolerable collective denial" and saying "Mr. President, we are facing a grave crisis. Are you on our side?"

Macron's government is working on a bill that could outlaw harassment against women in the streets and toughen rules on sexual assault.

The petition urges more aggressive action. Signatories want the government to double subsidies for abuse hotlines and victim help centers, introduce a non-violence training program in all middle schools and require companies to train staff on preventing sexual harassment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video