Policeman testifies that 4 N. Koreans fled after Kim killing

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, center, is escorted by police as she arrives for court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Even though two women, Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, could face the gallows as the only defendants, a trial in Malaysia over the assassination of the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being dominated by prosecutors' increasing focus on several men at large they say masterminded and played crucial roles in the attack. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo