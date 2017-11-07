Death toll from Vietnam storm climbs to 69 ahead of summit

World

November 07, 2017

DANANG, Vietnam

The death toll from a typhoon that struck Vietnam's south-central coast last weekend, causing widespread flooding, has risen to 69 with 30 others still missing, the government said Tuesday.

Typhoon Damrey caused extensive damage ahead of an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit that will be attended by leaders from around the world, though those meetings in the central city of Danang will not be affected. However, the ancient town of Hoi An, a 30-minute drive away, was badly flooded and it remains unclear whether scheduled visits Saturday by the spouses of APEC leaders will go ahead.

Weather forecasters said water levels in most rivers in the region were declining, but the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said parts of a main highway were still covered with up to a meter (three feet) of water, disrupting traffic.

The disaster agency said the government has ordered relief aid of $44 million for the typhoon's victims.

It was the second natural disaster to hit the Southeast Asian country in a month. About 75 people died and 28 others were reported missing in several northern and central provinces last month by flooding triggered by a tropical storm.

