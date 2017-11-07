World

Guatemala court allows lawmaker probe in journalist murders

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 9:36 PM

GUATEMALA CITY

Guatemala's Supreme Court lifted the immunity of office Tuesday for a congressman suspected of ordering an attack in which two journalists were killed, clearing the way for a judicial investigation in the case.

Court spokesman Angel Pineda confirmed the ruling and said it was based on evidence presented by an investigative judge. Elected officials in the country generally enjoy protection from criminal prosecution unless it is specifically withdrawn.

Guatemalan prosecutors and a U.N.-sponsored commission investigating corruption in the Central American nation requested the measure in January. They allege Congressman Julio Juarez Ramirez hired hit men to kill Prensa Libre correspondent Danilo Efrain Zapon Lopez, whose reporting had hurt Juarez's plans to run for office.

Zapon was shot to death in March 2015 while walking in a park during daylight just yards (meters) from a police station in the southwestern municipality of Mazatenango.

Fellow journalist Federico Benjamin Salazar of Radio Nuevo Mundo was also killed in the attack and is considered a collateral victim. Another journalist was wounded.

Juarez, a member of the National Convergence Front party that helped President Jimmy Morales win office, has proclaimed his innocence, and Morales has backed him.

On Tuesday, Juarez excused himself from attending a session of Congress, citing health reasons.

The prosecutors' office announced later that a judge had issued an order barring Juarez from leaving the country.

A court previously sentenced to 30 years in prison a man accused of driving a motorcycle carrying Eduardo Ariel Mazariegos Ramirez, the suspected trigger man in the killings. He remains a fugitive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video