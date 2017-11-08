Iran's president accuses Saudis of meddling in Lebanon

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The abrupt resignation of Hariri was bizarre even by the often twisted standards of Lebanese politics: Saad Hariri made the announcement from the Saudi capital in a pre-recorded message on a Saudi-owned station. Dalati Nohra via AP, File)