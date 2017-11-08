FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 file photo, Britain's Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel reacts to a question from the media as she arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. Running for election mere months ago, British Prime Minister Theresa May's slogan was "strong and stable government." The phrase sounds cruelly ironic now, with several senior members of May's Cabinet under fire for missteps or under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct. The latest bad news came when it emerged this week that International Development Secretary Priti Patel held 12 meetings with Israeli groups and officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while she was on vacation in the country in August - and that she hadn't told the prime minister or colleagues about it.
World

UK Cabinet minister under fire over secret Israel meetings

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 4:58 AM

LONDON

Britain's international development secretary has cut short a trip to Africa amid demands she be fired over unauthorized meetings with Israeli politicians.

Britain's Press Association news agency and other media reported that Priti Patel was on a flight to London Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May ordered her to return. She had been due to attend events in Uganda.

Patel has been under pressure since it was revealed that she held 12 meetings with Israeli groups and officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a vacation in the country in August — and that she hadn't told the prime minister or colleagues about it.

She apologized, but it has since emerged that she also met in September with Israeli public security minister Gilad Erdan and a foreign ministry official.

