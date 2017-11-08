World

Syrian troops encircle last Islamic State-held town

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 8:01 AM

BEIRUT

Pro-government media say Syrian troops and allied fighters have completely encircled the last Islamic State-held town.

Al-Manar TV, the media arm of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, said Wednesday that troops have surrounded the eastern town of Boukamal, on the border with Iraq. The Central Military Media Center, an outlet affiliated with the Syrian military, said Syrian troops and allied fighters have begun entering the town. There was no immediate independent confirmation.

The two outlets said earlier that Syrian troops had linked up with Iraqi forces across the border. Hezbollah is fighting alongside government forces.

Boukamal is the last town controlled by IS in Syria and Iraq. The extremist group's self-styled caliphate is all but gone, but it is expected to continue inspiring and carrying out attacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video