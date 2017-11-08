The Book of Common Prayer, published by the Church of England, 1666.
The Book of Common Prayer, published by the Church of England, 1666. Wikimedia Commons
The Book of Common Prayer, published by the Church of England, 1666. Wikimedia Commons

World

Long overdue: This book was stolen in 1840. Now it’s back on the library shelf

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 08, 2017 2:24 PM

A book published in 1666, believed to be one of only two in the country of its kind, was returned to Marsh’s Library in Ireland after going missing for nearly 180 years.

The book, a prayer guide of sorts for members of the old Church of England, was brought back to the library by none other than a priest, who found the 17th Century tome while going through a pile of dusty books in his Monkstown parish rectory, according to the Irish Sun. It had been missing since 1840, when it was taken from the library’s reading room. This wasn’t one that could be checked out.

What Rev. Roy Byrne found was a Book of Common Prayer, stamped with Marsh’s Library seal. Now it can gather dust in its rightful place.

Marsh’s Library is the oldest public library in Ireland, formally incorporated by an act of Parliament in 1707. Its current exhibits include one on books stolen from its shelves during the library’s first 133 years in existence, until 1840.

Marsh's_Library
Marsh’s Library in Dublin, Ireland
Wikimedia Commons

“If ‘Hunting Stolen Books’ were to focus on lost items, the display cases would be empty,” the library’s web site says. “Instead, we celebrate the small number of stolen books which were found and returned to Marsh’s Library during the nineteenth century, and those which were bought as part of a campaign in the 1920s and 1930s by then Keeper, Dr. Newport B. White.”

It looks like Marsh’s current keepers will have to make room for one more item in that exhibit — probably its rarest find yet.

But the New York Society Library has Marsh’s beat for the 18th Century’s longest overdue book. That dubious distinction is reserved for a copy of “The Law of Nations,” identical to one checked out Oct. 5, 1789, and never returned, by one George Washington, according to the New York Post. Representatives of the first U.S. President’s Mount Vernon Estate returned the book in 2010.

“I hereby absolve George Washington and his representatives for any overdue library fees incurred,” said Charles Berry, the New York society Library’s chairman at the time, according to the Post.

According to The Week, when adjusted for inflation, Washington’s fine would have been about $300,000.

More Videos

Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks 1:13

Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks

Pause
Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:40

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans

Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers 2:14

Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Watch: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews next playoff opponent 1:36

Watch: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews next playoff opponent

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 0:45

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Watch: York’s Bobby Carroll previews tough 2nd round playoff game 1:19

Watch: York’s Bobby Carroll previews tough 2nd round playoff game

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model 1:39

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model

  • Banned books that shaped American literature

    A Mississippi school district removed "To Kill a Mockingbird" from the 8th grade curriculum. The novel is included on the Library of Congress "Books that Shaped America" list along with other controversial titles. This is why so many of America's greatest novels have been banned.

Banned books that shaped American literature

A Mississippi school district removed "To Kill a Mockingbird" from the 8th grade curriculum. The novel is included on the Library of Congress "Books that Shaped America" list along with other controversial titles. This is why so many of America's greatest novels have been banned.

Caitlin Healy McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks 1:13

Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks

Pause
Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:40

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans

Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers 2:14

Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Watch: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews next playoff opponent 1:36

Watch: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews next playoff opponent

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 1:46

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 0:45

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

Watch: York’s Bobby Carroll previews tough 2nd round playoff game 1:19

Watch: York’s Bobby Carroll previews tough 2nd round playoff game

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model 1:39

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

View More Video