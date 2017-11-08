A man told police he had a 14-inch python in his pants — and pulled it out as proof, cops say

If someone tells you they have a snake in their pants, you may expect a punchline to follow.
But for one German man, he wasn’t kidding around.
Police responded to a report of two men fighting in Darmstadt, Germany, Tuesday night and attempted to stop the drunken argument, according to a police report.
But, according to the report, police arrested one of the men after he allegedly got aggressive.
While searching the man, police noticed a large and “significant bulging” in his pants. Police asked the man what that bulge was, the report states, and he told them that it was just a snake.
That's when police say he pulled out a 14-inch baby royal python that had been tucked away in his trousers.
Police put the snake in a box and the man in a jail cell so he could sober up, according to Deutsche Welle, but it’s still not known why he stashed the critter in his pants. Authorities said the reptile may belong to one of the man’s family members, but they still aren’t sure who owns it.
German authorities are also investigating if the Darmstadt resident violated animal protection laws by stowing the snake away in a “non-species-appropriate transport,” according to the police report.
Back here in the states, the Asheville Police Department said it found a 5-foot boa constrictor in a North Carolina hotel bed after a scared housekeeper discovered it while cleaning. It turned out the snake, named “Chuck,” belonged to a man named Neil Miller, who told WLOS that he left his pet in the room by accident when visiting a friend.
And in October, a video captured Emily Shaw — a detective for the Leon County Sheriff's Office in Florida — easily handling a nine-foot anaconda and putting it inside a brown duffle bag.
Comments