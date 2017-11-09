Pakistani police officer examines a vehicle hit by suicide attacker in Quetta, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. A suicide bomber struck a vehicle carrying a deputy inspector general of police in the southwestern city of Quetta on Thursday, killing him and three other officers, Pakistani officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility.
Pakistani police officer examines a vehicle hit by suicide attacker in Quetta, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. A suicide bomber struck a vehicle carrying a deputy inspector general of police in the southwestern city of Quetta on Thursday, killing him and three other officers, Pakistani officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility. Arshad Butt AP Photo
Pakistani police officer examines a vehicle hit by suicide attacker in Quetta, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. A suicide bomber struck a vehicle carrying a deputy inspector general of police in the southwestern city of Quetta on Thursday, killing him and three other officers, Pakistani officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility. Arshad Butt AP Photo

World

Bomber targeting senior police officer kills 4 in Pakistan

Associated Press

November 09, 2017 4:52 AM

QUETTA, Pakistan

A suicide bomber struck a vehicle carrying a deputy inspector general of police in the southwestern city of Quetta on Thursday, killing him and three other officers, Pakistani officials said. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

Nine people, including police officers, were also wounded in the attack that targeted Hamid Shakil, who had played a key role in arresting militants and members of small separatist groups in recent years, said police officer Naseeb Ullah.

He said the attack took place when Shakil's convoy passed through a residential area. Hours after the attack, the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility.

In a statement, police said the attacker used 15 kilograms (33 pounds) of explosive material. TV footage showed badly destroyed police vehicles and rescuers transporting victims to hospitals.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a statement praised the slain officers for sacrificing their lives and said such cowardly attacks could not weaken the morale of security forces in the fight against terrorism.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, which has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups. Islamic militants also operate in the region.

Also on Thursday, the military in a statement that a group of militants from neighboring Afghanistan attacked one of the army's newly built border posts, triggering a shootout in which one soldier and five militants were killed. The incident took place in the Khyber tribal region.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video