Turkish police detain more than 100 Islamic State suspects

Police on Thursday detained at least 111 suspected Islamic State group militants in raids in the capital, Ankara, Turkey's state-run news agency reported.
Authorities had detention warrants for a total of 245 IS suspects, Anadolu Agency said, suggesting that operations for the other alleged militants were continuing.
Some 1,500 officers from the police's anti-terror and intelligence units took part in early morning raids at about 250 addresses around Ankara, the agency said.
Anadolu Agency said some of the suspects were members of a local group that allegedly "sponsored" IS. It didn't provide further details.
Last month, police detained dozens of IS suspects allegedly planning an attack during a national holiday.
Turkey has suffered a series of bloody attacks blamed on IS militants, including a New Year's attack at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.
