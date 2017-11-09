World

Turkish police detain more than 100 Islamic State suspects

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 6:37 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Police on Thursday detained at least 111 suspected Islamic State group militants in raids in the capital, Ankara, Turkey's state-run news agency reported.

Authorities had detention warrants for a total of 245 IS suspects, Anadolu Agency said, suggesting that operations for the other alleged militants were continuing.

Some 1,500 officers from the police's anti-terror and intelligence units took part in early morning raids at about 250 addresses around Ankara, the agency said.

Anadolu Agency said some of the suspects were members of a local group that allegedly "sponsored" IS. It didn't provide further details.

Last month, police detained dozens of IS suspects allegedly planning an attack during a national holiday.

Turkey has suffered a series of bloody attacks blamed on IS militants, including a New Year's attack at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.

