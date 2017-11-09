FILE - In this photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, provided by Egypt's state news agency, MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi participates in a meeting with a group of young people from around the world, at the "World Youth Forum," a government-organized event, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. el-Sissi said Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017, that Iran must stop "meddling" in the region's affairs and asking for dialogue so that the security of Arab Gulf countries is not be threatened.
FILE - In this photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, provided by Egypt's state news agency, MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi participates in a meeting with a group of young people from around the world, at the "World Youth Forum," a government-organized event, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. el-Sissi said Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017, that Iran must stop "meddling" in the region's affairs and asking for dialogue so that the security of Arab Gulf countries is not be threatened. MENA file via AP)
FILE - In this photo dated Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, provided by Egypt's state news agency, MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi participates in a meeting with a group of young people from around the world, at the "World Youth Forum," a government-organized event, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. el-Sissi said Wednesday Nov. 8, 2017, that Iran must stop "meddling" in the region's affairs and asking for dialogue so that the security of Arab Gulf countries is not be threatened. MENA file via AP)

World

Egypt's el-Sissi says Iraq, Syria militants headed to Libya

Associated Press

November 09, 2017 3:23 AM

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt

Egypt's president says the defeat of the extremist Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria is likely to have forced militants to seek a safe haven in neighboring Libya, from which they will later cross into his country.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi also says Egypt's ongoing arms buildup is designed in part to equip the country to deal with terrorism and redress the "strategic imbalance" in the region created by conflict and turmoil engulfing several countries in the area.

He refused to be drawn into specifics about militants' movements, saying it was only "natural" for them to move to Libya, where militias wield influence over large swathes of territory, and eventually to Egypt.

"This is a threat not just faced by us, but also by Europe," he told reporters late Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video