Hundreds of fish die at Tokyo aquarium due to lack of oxygen

In this undated photo released by Sunshine City, stingrays and other fish swim in the "Sunshine Lagoon" tank at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo. The popular Tokyo aquarium said Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, it has resumed partial operations following the death of more than 94 percent of the fish in the largest tank, most likely because of a lack of oxygen. Sunshine Aquarium said 1,235 fish had died in the tank. Only 73 fish, including zebra sharks and stingrays, survived. Sunshine City via AP)