World

Queen's award for Briton who helped thwart train attack

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 6:24 AM

PARIS

A British businessman who helped thwart an Islamic extremist attack on a French high-speed train is being awarded with a royal honor for his bravery.

The British ambassador to France, Lord Ed Llewellyn, bestowed the Queen's Commendation for Bravery on Chris Norman on Thursday.

In August 2015, Norman and three Americans overpowered an Islamic extremist with an assault rifle who tried to open fire on a Thalys train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris.

Clint Eastwood is making a movie about the attack, called "The 15:17 to Paris." The attacker is suspected of links to an Islamic State group cell that killed 130 people in Paris three months later.

Norman, the three Americans, a French-American man and another Frenchman were given France's Legion of Honor for their efforts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video