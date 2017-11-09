Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. The royal couple have begun a two-day visit to the smog-choked Indian capital aimed at strengthening ties with India ahead of a gathering of leaders from Commonwealth nations next April in London.
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. The royal couple have begun a two-day visit to the smog-choked Indian capital aimed at strengthening ties with India ahead of a gathering of leaders from Commonwealth nations next April in London. Manish Swarup AP Photo
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. The royal couple have begun a two-day visit to the smog-choked Indian capital aimed at strengthening ties with India ahead of a gathering of leaders from Commonwealth nations next April in London. Manish Swarup AP Photo

World

British royal couple miss school visit in smog-hit New Delhi

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 6:39 AM

NEW DELHI

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have canceled a visit to a school in the smog-choked Indian capital as authorities announced a slew of new measures to combat the crippling air pollution that has engulfed the city.

New Delhi authorities closed schools to protect children from the soaring air pollution. Charles and Camilla, however, carried out the rest of their engagements Thursday.

They arrived in India on Wednesday for a two-day visit. New Delhi is the last stop on the royal couple's 11-day Asian tour, with earlier visits to Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

The government's air quality index remained in the "severe" category for a third day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

    The commander of the US Pacific Fleet said on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 that a number of remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. Admiral Scott Swift also said at a news conference in Singapore that Malaysian officials have found one body that has not yet been identified.

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash 2:10

Remains found in USS John McCain compartment days after crash
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

View More Video