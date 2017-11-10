Sudan's ICC-wanted president is set to visit Uganda

FILE - In this Thursday, May 12, 2016, file photo, President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan, center, arrives for the inauguration ceremony of Uganda's long-time president Yoweri Museveni in the capital Kampala, Uganda. Sudan's president, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, is expected to visit Uganda on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at the invitation of Uganda's government. Stephen Wandera, File AP Photo